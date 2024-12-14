Sylhet Zilla Hospital: Infrastructure ready, but no one to run it

Sylhet Zilla Hospital, built at a cost of approximately Tk 85 crore, remains unoccupied despite the fact that construction was completed earlier this year.

The authorities have yet to assume responsibility for the 250-bed facility, delaying its opening and leaving the hospital unused over a year after its completion.

Initiated in 2019, the project was inaugurated by then prime minister Sheikh Hasina on a 6.98-acre site. The hospital was constructed by demolishing the historic Abu Sina Hostel in Sylhet’s Chowhatta area, a decision met with public opposition.

The Public Works Department (PWD) assigned the first phase of construction to a contracting firm. The company completed the construction up to the eighth floor of the planned 15-storey building, including painting, electrical work and interior fittings.

However, the district Health Department, MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and the Civil Surgeon’s Office have declined to take charge, citing various reasons, including a lack of coordination during the planning and construction phases.

Dr Saumitra Chakravarty, deputy director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said, “We are already struggling to manage the hospitals under our jurisdiction. It is difficult for us to take on the responsibility of a new hospital. Moreover, we were not consulted during its construction.”

The reluctance to assume responsibility stems from concerns over the absence of consultation with healthcare experts during the planning of the hospital.

“The architectural design and work plan were not shared with us. This is not a house; you just cannot assign responsibility without proper coordination,” said Dr Jonmejoy Datta, deputy civil surgeon of Sylhet.

The PWD has written to the Ministry of Health, seeking guidance on handing over the hospital.

Abu Zafar, executive engineer of the district PWD, said, “We are ready to hand this over to the Ministry of Health. Since no local authority has taken responsibility, we have requested the ministry to intervene.”

The hospital’s design includes modern facilities such as a basement car park, outpatient departments, diagnostic units, operating theatres, intensive care units and specialised departments for gynaecology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

Despite the infrastructure being in place, no medical equipment has been installed. Essential preparations, such as fencing the premises, remain incomplete.

Criticism has also been voiced by civil society groups.

Faruq Mahmud Chowdhury, president of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, Sylhet, commented, “This kind of pushing and pulling should stop. When the project was approved, it was clear who would operate it. The reluctance to take responsibility raises questions about potential ulterior motives.”

The hospital, intended to ease the patient burden on MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, faces an uncertain future as the authorities deliberate over its management.