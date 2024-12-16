Nation celebrates 54th Victory Day with renewed vigour

The 54th Victory Day was celebrated on Monday across the country in a befitting manner.

The Day is the most joyous and precious day to the countrymen as on this glorious day in 1971, Bangladesh was liberated as an independent country after the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered following a bloody nine-month-long war at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three millions people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

The Day’s programme began with 31-gun salute at early hours. The national flag was hoisted atop all the public, private and autonomous buildings.

Different programmes including placing wreaths on the Liberation War monuments, discussions, art competition for the children, serving improve diet to hospital, jail and orphanages, and cultural function were organized on this occasion.

Besides, special prayers were also offered at every religious institution in the country seeking eternal peace for the soul of the martyred in the Liberation War.

In addition with the capital city, all districts of the country also celebrated the day with a spirit of renewed pledge to further development, peace, prosperity, poverty and illiteracy-free country.

BOGURA: On the occasion of the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hosna Afroz, on behalf of the district administration, placed a wreath on the monument at Muktir Fulbari in the town at dawn.

Then, different political parties including BNP and various socio-cultural organizations paid tribute to the heroes of the Liberation War.

District BNP brought out a victory rally in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town.

District BNP President Rezaul Karim Badsha, BNP chairperson’s Adviser Helaluzzaman Lalu, Acting General Secretary (GS) of District BNP Mosharraf Hossain, and its leaders VP Saiful Islam, Taha Uddin Nain and Joynal Abedin Chan, among others, also took part in the rally.

The FFs and their family members were accorded a reception by the district administration.

Later on, DC Hosna Afroz inaugurated the day-long victory fair on Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital ground in the town at noon.

Superintend of Police (SP) Musa Al Jedan, Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Department Masum Ali Beg, and Additional DC (ADC) Mesbaul Karim, among others, were also present during the inauguration.

District Police placed a wreath on the Martyred Police Memorial Monument at Police Lines in the morning.

Meanwhile, District Communist Party arranged a discussion meeting and a cultural function at ‘Din Bodoler Muncha’ in the town.

FENI: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The Day’s programme began with 31-gun salute at the Martyred Memorial Monument in the town at 6:30 am.

Then, wreaths were placed at the monument.

DC Saiful Islam, SP Md Habibur Rahman, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Feni Municipality, Zilla Parishad, Feni Press Club, Feni National Hearth Foundation, government and non-government offices, various educational institutions, and different political and socio-cultural organizations paid homage to the heroes of the Liberation War there in phases.

At 10 am, a victory fair was inaugurated on the Central Shaheed Minar premises.

Freedom fighters (FFs) and the families of the martyred FFs were accorded a reception at District Shilpakala Academy at 11 am.

A friendly football match between the district administration and Feni Municipality administration was organized at Language Movement Martyred Shaheed Salam Stadium in the town at around 2:30 pm.

Besides, a cultural programme for the children was also arranged on the Shaheed Minar premises at 3:30 pm.

GOPALGANJ: DC Mohammad Qamruzzaman and SP Mizanur Rahman placed wreaths on the Victory Monument in the town at around 8:30 am.

Muktijoddha Sangsad, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, different political parties including BNP, various socio-cultural organizations and educational institutions also paid tribute at the monument in phases.

A free dental camp was held at Government Bangabandhu College and a victory fair inaugurated at Poura Park in the town on the occasion of the Day.

Wreaths were also placed on the ‘71 Mass Graveyard Martyred Memorial Monument’ on the bank of the Joy Bangla Pond, commemorating the martyred of the Liberation War, and FFs and the families of the martyred FFs were accorded reception there.

Meanwhile, Gono Odhikar Parishad brought out a victory rally in the town.

Besides, Kashiani Upazila BNP also organized different programmes marking the Day.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the Liberation War Monument established at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Maidan in the town with a remembrance of the martyred of the Liberation War.

The district administration, District Police, Muktijoddha Sangsad, BNP and other political parties, and various socio-cultural organizations, government and non-government offices and educational institutions paid floral tribute to the heroes of the Liberation War there.

At 9 am, DC Afroza Akhter Chowdhury formally hoisted the national flag on Feni Circuit House premises.

Later on, a victory fair was inaugurated on the Circuit House ground.

Besides, a reception for the FFs and the families of the martyred, art competition for the children, distribution of improved diet to hospital, orphanage and Shishu Paribar, sports competition, screening documentary films on the Liberation War, and special prayers were also organized in the district.

LAXMIPUR: The Day’s programme began with 31-gun salute on Laxmipur Collectorate Bhaban premises in the town at 6:30 am. Wreaths were placed on the Victory Monument there.

DC Razib Kumar Sarker paid tribute to the Liberation War heroes first.

SP Mohammad Akhter Hossain, Municipal Administrator and DD of the Local Government Department Md Jashim Uddin, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jamshed Alam Rana, District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Kabir Ahmed, former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Mahbubur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Water Development Board Nahid Uz Zaman, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Nasim Ahmed Titu, Local Government Executive Engineer Ikramul Haque, Engineering Education Executive Engineer Labanya Dutta, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Jahirul Islam, District BNP Vice-President FF Abdul Khaleq and its GS Shahabuddin Sabu, and the leaders of various political parties and socio-cultural organizations also placed wreaths at the monument in phases.

After placing wreaths on the Bagbari Mass Graveyard at around 6:45 am, a special munjat was also offered seeking the eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyred.

At around 11 am, DC Razib Kumar Sarker inaugurated a victory fair on the District Stadium and free blood donation camp at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

Earlier, the district coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and some other organizations including District Lawyers Association placed wreaths on the monument at 12:01 am.

MADARIPUR: The district administration, District Police, Judicial Department, and various political and socio-cultural organizations organized different programmes on the occasion of the Day.

In the morning, the Day’s programme began with 31-gun salute on the Police Lines ground.

Later on, wreaths were placed at the FFs Memorial by the initiative of the district administration.

DC Mosammad Yasmin Akhter, SP Md Saifuzzaman, former commander of the District Muktijoddha Sangsad along with public and private institutions, political and social organizations also placed wreaths there in phases.

After that, the national flag was officially hoisted atop Madaripur Circuit House.

FFs and their families were accorded a reception by the district administration at Shilpakala Academy at around 11 am.

Besides, a three-day victory fair was inaugurated at the Lake Par in the town.

MEHERPUR: The Day was celebrated in the district with a renewed pledge to further development, peace, prosperity, poverty and illiteracy-free country.

On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes.

The Day’s programme began with 31-gun salutes at dawn on Meherpur Circuit House premises, and hoisting the national flag atop all the public and private buildings in the town.

After placing floral wreath at the memorial located at college intersection in the town by the district administration, District Police, Muktijoddha Sangsad, different political parties, and various socio-cultural organizations also paid tribute to the heroes of the Liberation War there.

The national flag was formally hoisted on the DC office premises at 9 am. A victory fair was also inaugurated.

DC Sifat Mehnaz and SP Maksuda Akter Khanom were present at that time.

Later on, the valiant FFs and their family members were accorded a grand reception at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town.

Besides, sports competitions were arranged at different educational institutions, improved diet served to the inmates, patients and orphans, and painting competition for the children.

Similar programmes were also organized in Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas of the district.

NARAYANGANJ: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

At around 6:30 am, Narayanganj DC Md Mahbubul Haque and SP Pratyush Kumar Majumdar placed wreaths on the Victory Monument situated at Chasara in the city.

Then, CS Dr Mashiur Rahman, on behalf of the Health Department, Zilla Parishad, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, LGED, Factory Inspection Office, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Department of Public Works, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Industrial Police, Education Engineering Department, District Election Office, Roads and Highways Department, other government and non-government offices, different political parties, and various socio-cultural organizations paid floral tribute to the FFs at the monument.

The national flag was formally hoisted on the Circuit House premises in the city at around 8 am.

A day-long victory fair was arranged at Chasara, and the FFs and their family members were accorded a reception at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the city at around 11 am.

Besides, documentary films on the Liberation War were also screened at various places in the city.

NARSINGDI: The Day’s programme began with 31-gun salute on Narsingdi Collectorate Eidgah ground in the town at dawn.

Then, wreaths were placed on the Martyred FF Memorial Monument on the DC office premises in the town.

DC Mohammad Rashed Hossain Chowdhury, SP Md Abdul Hannan, FF Tofazzal Hossain Master, Narsingdi Municipality Administrator Mousumi Sarker Rakhi, District BNP leader Manzur Elahi, Narsingdi Press Club President Md Nurul Islam, and Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, among others, also placed wreaths on the monument there.

At around 8 am, the national flag was formally hoisted on the Collectorate Eidgah ground.

Later on, a victory fair was inaugurated, a reception for the FFs and their family members arranged at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium, and documentary films on the Liberation War were screened in the town.

Besides, friendly football and Hadudu matches were arranged on the Collectorate Eidgah ground in the afternoon and a chess game took place in the conference room of the DC office on the occasion of the Day.

NOAKHALI: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU).

The Day’s programme began with hoisting the national flag in the morning.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail, as the chief guest, inaugurated the Day’s programme after releasing balloons.

Then, a rally was brought out from the Administration Building, and it ended on the Shaheed Minar premises after parading main streets on the campus. Wreaths were placed on the Shaheed Minar, paying tribute to the martyred of the Liberation War.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the central auditorium of the university with Students Counsel and Instruction Department Director Mohammad Nizam Uddin in the chair. VC Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail spoke at the discussion as the chief guest.

Pro-VC Professor Dr Mohammad Rezwanul Haque and Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Hanif (Murad) were present as special guests at the programme conducted by Mujtaba Faisal Nayeem, a student of the university.

NSTU Research Cell Director Professor Dr Muhammad Shafiqul Islam, Dean of Education Science Faculty Professor Dr Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, and Proctor AFM Arifur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

PIROJPUR: The district administration organized different programmes in the town to celebrate the Day.

After heralding gun-salute and hoisting the national flag, wreaths were placed on the Victory Monument in the town.

DC Muhammad Ashraful Alam Khan, VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, SP Khan Mohammad Abu Naser, District Judge Md Mojibur Rahman, Acting Commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad, ADC Md Selim Hossain, District Lawyers Association President Sarder Faruque Ahmed, Pirojpur Press Club, Government Suhrawardy College Principal Panna Lal Roy, various educational institutions, District BNP President Principal Alamgir Hossain, its GS Gazi Wahiduzzman Lavlu, District Communist Party, and different socio-cultural organizations also paid tribute at the monument.

The other programmes include according a reception to the FFs and their families, screening documentary films and inauguration of the victory fair.

RANGAMATI: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

The Day’s programme began with placing wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar in the town in the morning.

DC Mohammad Habib Ullah, on behalf of the district administration, and the FFs placed wreaths on the Shaheed Minar first.

Rangamati Hill Tracts Zilla Parishad Chairman Agriculturalist Kajal Talukder, SP Dr Farhad Hossain, Vice-Chairman of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Ripon Chakma, Rangamati Municipality Administrator Nasrin Sultana, different political parties including BNP, and various socio-cultural organizations also paid floral tribute to the heroes of the Liberation War there in phases.

At around 8 am, the national flag was formally hoisted on the Rangamati Circuit House premises in the town.

DC Mohammad Habib Ullah and SP Dr Farhad Hossain, among others, were also present at that time.

Later on, a victor fair was inaugurated on the Rangamati Gymnasium premises in the town to mark the Day.

SHARIATPUR: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the Central Shaheed Minar in the district town at dawn.

DC Mohammad Ashraf Uddin, on the behalf of the district administration, SP Md Nazrul Islam, on behalf of the District Police, and District BNP led by its GS Sardar AKM Nasir Uddin Kalu placed wreaths there.

Later on, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, Zilla Parishad, District CS office, District Shilpakala Academy, senior officials of the district administration, leaders and activists of different political parties, and various socio-cultural organizations paid homage to the martyred at the Central Shaheed Minar in phases.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The Day’s programme began with heralding 31-gun salute at dawn.

Then, DC Muhammad Nazrul Islam and SP Md Faruque Hossain paid floral tribute to the heroes of the Liberation War at the Victory Monument at Bazar Station in the town.

Then, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, government and non-government educational institutions, government offices, Sirajganj Press Club, different political parties, and various socio-cultural organizations also placed wreaths on the monument in phases.

TANGAIL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The Day’s programme began with heralding 31-gun salute in the district at dawn.

Then, wreaths were placed on the Liberation War Memorial Monument on the Social Services premises in the district town.

DC Sharifa Haque, SP Saiful Islam Santu, Tangail Municipality Administrator Shihab Raihan, various government offices, different political parties and socio-cultural organizations and people from all walks of life placed wreaths on the monument there in phases.

The national flag was formally hoisted at the Martyred Memorial Poura Park in the town at around 9:30 am.

Later on, a victory fair was inaugurated at the Social Services Chattar in the town.

After that, a discussion meeting on the significance of the Day was held at District Shilpakala Academy at around 10 am.

Tangail DC Sharifa Haque presided over the discussion meeting.

SP Saiful Islam Santu, District BNP Founding Member FF Hamidul Haque Mohan, and FFs Abdul Khaleq and Md Suruzzaman, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Besides, the FFs and their family members were also accorded a reception there.