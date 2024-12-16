Smuggled goods worth Tk 1.5cr seized at Sunamganj border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized a large consignment of smuggled Indian goods worth approximately Tk 1.5 crore from the border area of Sunamganj Sadar upazila.

The operation took place on Monday morning on the Surma River.

Lieutenant Colonel AKM Zakaria Kadir, commander of 28th Battalion of BGB in Sunamganj, confirmed the seizure, adding that the goods, reportedly smuggled from India into Bangladesh, included Indian sarees, pant pieces, three-piece suits, pajamas, velvet fabric, and other cloth materials, valued at Tk 1 crore 40 lakh 54 thousand.

“Acting on a tip-off, the raid was led by Assistant Director Md. Rafiqul Islam of BGB Battalion. The smuggled items were being transported by boat along the Surma River when the BGB intercepted them,” he said.

During the operation, Executive Magistrate Md. Ismail Rahman was also present.

According to the BGB, the process of handing over the seized items to customs authorities is underway.