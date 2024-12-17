ICT sets Feb 18 for submitting reports on Sheikh Hasina, 16 others

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Tuesday (December 17) set February 18 for submitting report on 46 individuals including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case related to crimes against humanity including mass killings.

At the same time, the same date was fixed to submit reports in cases against 16 individuals including arrested former law minister advocate Anisul Huq and former prime minister’s adviser and businessman Salman F Rahman.

The three-member tribunal headed by ICT Chairman Md Ghulam Mortuza passed the orders.

Earlier at about 10:00am, a total of 16 accused arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes against humanity and genocide during the July-August mass uprising, were produced before the ICT.

The accused were brought to the ICT for the second time from different jails taking adequate security measures inside and outside of the tribunal.

ICT prosecutor Abdullah Al Mamun said 12, of the 16 accused, were brought to the court around 10:20am.

They are former advocate Anisul Huq, Amir Hossain Amu, Qamrul Islam, Lt Col (Retd) Faruk Khan, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haq Inu, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Golam Dastagir Gazi, former Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik and former home secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

Besides, former minister Dipu Moni was brought separately at about 10:40am.

Then, at about 10:45am, former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Shajahan Khan and Sheikh Hasina’s ex-adviser Salman F Rahman were brought to the court premises, the prosecutor added.

The tribunal on October 17 issued arrest warrant against 46 accused including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for their alleged involvement in the mass killing and crimes against humanity.

On October 27, 14 accused including 10 former ministers, advisers, a retired justice and a former bureaucrat were shown arrested by the tribunal in the case and ordered to produce them before the court on November 18.

As per the ICT instruction, a total of 13 accused including nine former ministers were also produced before the tribunal.