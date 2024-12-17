Not on EVMs, national elections to be held on ballots

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that the national election will be held on ballots, not on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He informed this to media during a briefing at Agargaon Election Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday.

“We will be fully prepared to hold the election as per the time frame hinted by the Chief Adviser for the national election.”

CEC Nasir Uddin added that the commission is giving priority to the national elections. No instructions have yet been received from the Chief Advisor regarding the local government elections.