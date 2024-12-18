Bangladesh win first T20 series in West Indies

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 27 runs in the second of the three-match T20I series at the Arnes Vale Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, batting first, scored 129 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Chasing that run, the Caribbeans could not score more than 102 runs after losing all their wickets. Bangladesh has defeated West Indies in a T20 series for the first time since 2018. Overall, they won a series there for the first time in this format.

Bangladesh lost the toss and elected to bat and lost two wickets in four overs. It started with captain Liton Das. He failed once again in white-ball cricket. He was stumped by Akil Hossain for 3 runs off 10 balls.

Taskin Ahmed led from the front with double strike in his very first over and then Mahedi Hasan bagged wickets with the new ball again to leave Windies in trouble in the Powerplay. The other two pacers too got in on the act and Rishad Hossain bagged two wickets in the 17th over to leave Tigers on the brink. Taskin bagged the final Windies, Akeal Hossain out for 32 as Bangladesh clinched the series 2-0 with a game left.

Taskin finished as the pick of the bowlers with three for 16 while Tanzim Sakib, Rishad and Mahedi bagged two wickets each.