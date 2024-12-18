ACC launches probe against Hasina, Rehana

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved launching an investigation into the allegations of embezzlement of Tk 80,000 crore in nine projects by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddique.

The investigation has begun on Tuesday, ACC’s deputy director Akhtaul Islam confirmed the Daily Observer Online about it.

ACC sources said the irregularities and corruption took place in nine projects including Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Ashrayan Project and BEPZA.

Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Tulip, and others have been accused of embezzling Tk 59,000 crore from the RNPP project.

Besides, Hasina is also accused of embezzling Tk 21,000 crore from eight development projects of Ashrayan, BEZA and BEPZA through abuse of power, fraud, irregularities, and corruption.

Hasina resigned and fled to India with Rehana on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising led by students, which toppled the autocratic Awami League government led by her after 15 years of ruling.