Yunus to depart early morning for Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus to leave Dhaka early morning of Wednesday to Egypt to attend the D-8 Summit in Cairo, Foreign Adviser Dr. Touhid Hossain has said on Tuesday evening at the Foreign Ministry while talking with the reporters.

According the adviser, the conference of heads of government of Developing-8 (D-8) will be hosted in the Egyptian capital from December 16 to 19.

Earlier, Egyptian ambassador to Bangladesh, Omar Fahmy, handed over the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Dr Yunus at the latter’s office in the capital recently.

Heads of government from at least five countries-Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and Nigeria-have already confirmed their participation in the conference, according to the envoy.

He said an important meeting on the sidelines of the summit would discuss ways and means to support Palestinians against unceasing Israeli aggression.

Mr Fahmy also conveyed his government’s support for the Dr Yunus-led interim government in its efforts for democratic transition after the student-led mass uprising during the July-August period.

Dr Yunus welcomed Egypt’s support and expressed hope that both countries would work hand in hand in different international fora like the OIC and D-8.

A business delegation from Bangladesh would also visit the North African country during the summit meeting.

The two countries should expedite work on pending agreements, instruments and MoUs in the fields of agriculture, textiles and pharmaceuticals. He confirmed Egypt’s support for Bangladesh’s candidature to the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for 2031-32.

He also laid emphasis on the renewal of the foreign office consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and Egypt.

The first FOC between Dhaka and Cairo was held in 2018, but the second has remained pending since 2021. The envoy also sought Dhaka’s support for Cairo’s candidacy for the post of the director general of the UNESCO.