Five-day REHAB Fair -2024 begins Dec 23

A five-day REHAB Fair-2024 will begin at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Agargaon in Dhaka on December 23 and will continue until December 27.

Md Wahiduzzaman, president of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), revealed the information at a press conference held at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday.

He said Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser AF Hasan Arif will inaugurate the fair as the chief guest where Rajuk Chairman Maj Gen (Retd) Md Siddiqur Rahman Sarkar will be the special guest.

There will be 220 stalls where seven will be occupied by gold sponsors, 18 by co-sponsors, 18 by building material companies and 10 by financial investment institutions.

This year, there will be two types of tickets — one for single entry priced at Tk 50 and the other for multiple entry at Tk 100. The multiple-entry ticket will allow the visitors to enter the show five times during the exhibition.

The REHAB president said that the entire amount received from ticket sales will be spent to help the needy.

Besides, attractive prizes will be given to the winners of the raffle draw of the entry tickets every day at 9PM during the fair.