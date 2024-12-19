Internet was shutdown on Sheikh Hasina’s order, admits Palak

The internet shutdown in July-August was not an accident, it was ordered by the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, confessed former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak during an interrogation.

Chief prosecutor Tajul Islam informed this to reporters at the tribunal on Thursday.

“They tried to cover up the genocide that took place in the July-August by shutting down the internet. Sheikh Hasina had ordered this shutdown,” he said.

Palak gave his confessional statement during an interrogation by ICT’s investigation agency on Wednesday.

The tribunal ordered the questioning of former SP Abdullahel Kafi on December 26 in a different case of the July uprising, former additional superintendent of police on December 25, and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on December 30.