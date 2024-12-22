Bangabandhu Railway Bridge renamed ‘Jamuna Railway Bridge’

The newly-built railway bridge over the river Jamuna has been renamed “Jamuna Railway Bridge” changing its previous name. The bridge was originally named as ‘Bangabandhu Railway Bridge’ after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh Railways director general Md Afzal Hossain stated it on Sunday (December 22).

He said, “The new railway bridge built on the river Jamuna will no longer be known as ‘Bangabandhu Railway Bridge’. It will be inaugurated as ‘Jamuna Railway Bridge.’ This railway bridge is likely to be opened in January next year.”

Citing various problems facing by the Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge, the Railways DG said commuters have to wait for signal for a long time on both sides of the railway line now exists over the bridge. The trains over the bridge take an hour to cross the five kilometers of distance. In order to alleviate the sufferings of commuters, the previous Awami League government approved a proposal to build a 4.80km long railway bridge of dual-gauge double tracks on March 3, 2020. The cost of the project was estimated at Tk 16,780 crore. Of the amount, the Bangladesh government financed Tk 4,631 crore, while the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided Tk 12,149 crore.

As many as 38 trains now ply over the Jamuna Bridge a day now. Bangladesh Railways had a target to operate 88 trains comprising inter-district, local, commuter and cargo after commencing operation of the new railway bridge. However, the railways doesn’t have that capacity.

The Railways DG Afzal Hossain said there are engine shortages in the railways. “We don’t have the ability of operating new trains. However, the President had requested the Bangladesh Railways to look into whether any new trains could be operated for the inhabitants of Pabna district. We’re thinking about it.”