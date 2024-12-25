Chief Adviser exchanges greetings with Christian community leaders

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus exchanged greetings with representatives of the Christian community on the occasion of Happy Christmas Day at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Tuesday (December 24).

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain conducted the greeting exchange ceremony, while leaders of the Christian faith Bishop Bejoy N D’Cruze, the head of the Catholic Christians of Bangladesh; Bishop Philip P. Adhikary, Chairman of National Christian Fellowship of Bangladesh; President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmal Rosario; Ignatius Hemant Corraya, secretary general of the Bangladesh Christian Association; and Daniel Nirmal D’Costa, President of Bangladesh Christian Mohajote; spoke, among others, on the occasion, reports BSS.

Christian leaders expressed hope that generosity and communal harmony would develop in Bangladesh under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and assured him of giving optimum cooperation from the Christian community.

Briefly mentioning the biography, ideals and message of peace of Jesus Christ, Bishop Bejoy N D’Cruze said the doors of new possibilities have opened in Bangladesh due to the student-mass uprising.

Noting that Prof Yunus has taken a difficult responsibility of governing the country, he said, “You are wise, honest and a trusted person in Bangladesh. Under your leadership, Bangladesh might become democratic, secular and non-communal, and an abode of love, compassion, humanity, brotherhood and forgiveness.”

“This is our prayers on the Christmas day. Bangladesh will move forward under your leadership. The Christian community will remain beside you,” he added.

They specially thanked the interim government for donating Taka 2.5 crore to the Christian Religious Welfare Trust on the occasion of the Christmas. The Christian faith leaders said the donation was distributed to all churches across the country.

Christian leaders presented a copy of Bible to the Chief Adviser.

Extending his greetings to the members of the Christmas community, Prof Yunus said he was very pleased to meet with the Christian leaders.

“We do not want to hear the words- minority and majority. In this country, we all are one family, we will all live together – this is our dream. Everyone has to come forward to realise this dream,” he said.

“We are the same people. Our identity as people comes first, then religion. Every religion has a message of peace. We have to establish that message of peace within ourselves. Only then the differences will be removed,” the chief adviser said.

Prof. Yunus said if the message of peace of religions can be established in everybody’s minds, they will find it in their respective religions too.

“Then there will be no more differences with other religions. Our children will get a beautiful childhood,” Prof Yunus said.

Law Adviser Professor Dr Asif Nazrul, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan were present on the occasion.