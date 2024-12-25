Local AL Leader’s assault left Chhatra Dal leader’s brother dead in Sylhet, family says

A man was beaten to death by an Awami League leader and his associates in Tukerbazar area of Sylhet Sadar upazila on Tuesday night, the deceased’s family says.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Uddin, 50, son of late Fazar Ali of Shahpur Dakshinpara in Tukerbazar. Sheikh Uddin was the elder brother of Zainul Ahmad Joy, convenor of Sylhet Sadar upazila Chhatra Dal.

According to Joy, the incident occurred on Friday after Jumma prayers.

He said, dispute over land had been ongoing with local Awami League activist Shah Mia. Sheikh Uddin approached Lilu Mia, convener of Ward 39 Awami League in Sylhet City Corporation, to seek a resolution. However, instead of addressing the complaint, Lilu Mia allegedly sided with Shah Mia and began assaulting Sheikh Uddin.

Later, Lilu and his group attacked Sheikh Uddin’s residence, vandalizing property and physically assaulting him, Joy said.

Sheikh Uddin sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after five days of treatment.

Jalalabad Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Harunur Rashid said that Sheikh Uddin’s brother filed an attempted murder case on December 23. It will now be considered a murder case, he said.

Police have already launched operations to apprehend the accused, said the OC.