‘If fire incident was conspiracy or sabotage, to be determined thru probe’

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the massive fire incident at the Secretariat, said Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday.

He made the announcement while briefing reporters at the spot on Thursday morning.

“Whether the fire at building no: 7 of the Secretariat was part of a conspiracy or an act of sabotage, will be known after investigation.”

Jahangir Alam said, “The fire incident at first occurred on the sixth floor of the building. Later it spread to seventh and eighth floors. Getting information at about 1:52AM, the firefighting rushed to the spot and started work at 1:58AM. Aroun 8AM, they managed to bring the blaze under their control. But the extent of the damaged from the fire could not be yet.”

“One of our fireman Nayan was injured after being hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road to connect a water pipe to a pump. He was later died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Two more were also injured. But they are now well.”