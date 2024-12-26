Secretariat fire fully extinguished after 10 hours, probe body formed

After 10 hours’ of frantic efforts of the firemen, the fire at building No 7 of the Secretariat has been extinguished completely.

Fire Service and Civil Defence brought the blaze, which originated around 1:52AM at he building no 7, under their control at about 8:05AM. But the firemen were able to extinguish the fire completely at 11:45AM.

Talha Bin Jashim, acting official of Fire Service’s media cell, came up with the development.

Members of the army, police, BGB and the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) were also present at the site.

Meanwhile, a seven-member committee has been formed to investigate the reason behind fire.

Mohammad Khaled Rahim, additional secretary (district administration) of the Cabinet Division, has been made the chief of this committee. It has been asked to submit its report within seven working days and recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence Brigadier General Muhammad Zahed Kamal said, “19 units had been deployed, but only 10 units could work directly because some vehicles faced difficulty entering the area.

Earlier this morning, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury confirmed during a press briefing at the scene that one of our fireman Nayan was injured after being hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road to connect a water pipe to a pump. He was later died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Two more were also injured. But they are now well.

He said whether the fire was an act of sabotage could only be determined after an investigation.

“The fire service had to break down two gates to make room for the two big vehicles inside the Secretariat,” DG Zahed Kamal added.