Border killings should never be accepted under any circumstances, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday.

Fakhrul made the remark after arriving in Sylhet on a personal visit.

Speaking to the media at Sylhet Osmani International Airport, he said, “India should stop border killings. BNP has always demanded this, and we stand firm that border killings should never be accepted.”

He also said it is the collective responsibility of the people to build a country free from fascism. “BNP is committed to restoring democracy in Bangladesh,” he added.

Later in the day, the BNP secretary general visited the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Shah Paran (RA) and offered prayers.

Among others, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Qayum Chowdhury, Sylhet metropolitan BNP acting president Rezaul Hasan Qays Lodi, Sylhet district BNP general secretary Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, and Sylhet metropolitan BNP general secretary Emdad Hossain Chowdhury were also present.