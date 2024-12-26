‘Govt collaborating with public to protect nature and environment’

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said that the government is working with the public to protect nature and the environment.

She also said that initiatives have been taken to transform institutions like the Department of Environment, Forest Department, and Water Development Board into people-oriented organisations, reports BSS.

The adviser made the remarks on Wednesday evening while addressing as the Chief Guest at the ‘Prokriti O Jibon Foundation – Channel i Nature Conservation Award 2023’ ceremony held at the Channel i premises in the capital.

She said that environmental conservation should be regarded as a national priority, and everyone must take action accordingly.

“Efforts are underway to bridge the gap between the government and the public by addressing their concerns and ensuring their voices are heard,” she added.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan further said that conservation efforts must be driven by compassion for nature. She highlighted the irreversible loss of species once they disappear and stressed the importance of recognizing environmental warriors.

The adviser noted that efforts have begun to resolve long-standing environmental issues in the country. Priority is being given to clearing canals of encroachment and pollution. “Initiatives are also being taken to protect all rivers.”

She urged everyone to contribute to nature conservation to ensure a livable planet for future generations.

The event was presided over by Prokriti O Jibon Foundation Chairman Mukit Majumder Babu.

Dr. Abdul Hamid, Director General of the Department of Environment; Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury, Chief Conservator of Forests; and Nayoka Martinez Beckstrom, First Secretary for Environment and Climate Change at the Embassy of Sweden, also spoke.

This year’s award was presented to Dr. Md. Manoorul Kibria, Professor of Zoology at the University of Chittagong, for his significant contributions to conserving Bangladesh’s nature and biodiversity. Referring to Dr. Kibria’s work, the advisor remarked that the Halda River and Manzurul Kibria are inseparable.