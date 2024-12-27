Harris Chowdhury’s remains to be buried in Sylhet Sunday

The remains of Harris Chowdhury, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s political secretary and a freedom fighter, will be buried with state honours in Sylhet on Sunday.

Barrister Samira Tanzin Chowdhury, daughter Harris Chowdhury, said that the body remains would be brought to Sylhet via air ambulance from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday for a second burial.

His Namaz-e-Janaza (Funeral prayer) will be held at the historic Shahi Eidgah ground in Sylhet at 2PM on that day, Samira said

Her father will be buried with state honours after Asr prayers in Shafiqul Haque Chowdhury Memorial Orphanage in Kanaighat upazila on Sunday, Samira added.

The former BNP leader died on September 3 in 2021 but he was buried under the name Professor Mahmudur Rahman on the premises of Jamiah Khatamunnabiyyin Madrasa in Birulia of Savar due to alleged persecution and threats from the then ruling Awami League.

Later, following a High Court order, the remains were exhumed from the graveyard while the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) collected DNA samples for verification and preserved it in the DMCH’s morgue.

After DNA testing confirmed the identity of the remains as Harris Chowdhury, the HC ordered the body to be taken and buried as per the family’s wishes.