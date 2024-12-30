Inu on fresh remand in July murder case

A court in Dhaka on Monday placed former home minister Hasanul Haque Inu on a four-day fresh remand in a murder case of one Bahadur Hossain Monir during student-led July-August mass uprising.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman passed this order as police produced Inu before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand in the case.

According to the case documents, Md Bahadur Hossain Monir got shot in Pragati Smarani area on July 19. He was rushed to local hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead.

Monir’s father Md Abu Jafar on September 30 filed the case with the Gulshan Police Station against 105 including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasanul Haque Inu was arrested from a house in capital’s Uttara area on August 26.