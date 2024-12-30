Secretariat fire: DC Tanvir removed

Deputy police commissioner M Tanvir Ahmed has been removed from secretariat after the fire incident.

An order was issued on December 29 transferring him as DC of POM-South Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Tanvir Ahmed was in charge of the security division at the secretariat.

Mohammad Billal Hossain has been appointed as the new DC of secretariat security.

DC Tanvir was removed from his post, four days after the devastating fire incident that took live of firemen Nayan.

An allegation has surfaced that Nayan’s death occurred because police failed to block the road in front of the secretariat during the fire.