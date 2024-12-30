No bar on Awami League to participate polls unless ban: CEC

Awami League has been a registered party since 1972. The party may participate in elections unless the government or the judiciary imposes a ban on it, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Monday.

During a meeting with election officials at Chittagong Circuit House this morning, the CEC made this comment.

“Since the Awami League is a registered political party, there is no obstacle to contest in the elections unless the government or the judiciary issues a ban. The commission is determined to hold fair and acceptable polls.”

Highlighting past challenges, the CEC acknowledged the issue of fake voters in previous elections and attributed a decline in voter registration to mistrust in the voting process, and announced plans to initiate a voter list update soon to address these concerns.

“The voter list will be updated within the next six months. This time, elections will not follow previous patterns. Since 5 August, there has been significant progress in fostering national consensus on electoral matters,” he added.