Earthquake jolts Sylhet, no damages, casualties reported

The northeastern district of Sylhet experienced an earthquake, causing panic among residents on Friday morning.

The earthquake, measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale, occurred at 10:40 am and its epiccentre was in neighbouring Myanmar, said Shah Md Sojib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at Sylhet Weather Department, as per a UNB report.

However, no damages or casualties were reported.

The tremor lasted a few seconds, prompting many people to leave their homes and business establishments and rush to the streets.