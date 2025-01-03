SUST students raise their concern against quotas remaining in place

Students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have voiced their dissatisfaction over a decision to leave the number of quota seats untouched for the 2024-25 academic year.

In a notice Wednesday, authorities announced that the total number of quota seats for the 2024-25 academic year will remain unchanged at 105, as in previous years, reports UNB.

According to the notice, there are 985 seats in the A Unit (Science) and 581 seats in the B Unit (Science, Humanities, and Commerce). In addition to these, 105 quota seats are available.

These include 28 seats for freedom fighters, 28 for small ethnic groups/Harijan-Dalit, 14 for the disabled, 20 for the dependent, 5 for tea workers, and 10 for sportspersons (BKSP).

The decision has sparked anger among current and former students, who have taken to social media to express their frustration.

Many students are upset that the quota system, which they claim thousands of students fought to abolish, has not been removed.

One student said, “It’s very sad that the quota system, which costs many lives to challenge, still exists. We demand the unreasonable quotas be abolished quickly.”

A student from the Business Administration department added, “We’ve been asking for the removal of unnecessary quotas, as well as a reduction in semester and credit fees, but the administration has not taken any action.”

The student also said, “There should be no place for quotas, except for those benefiting backward classes, on the SUST campus.”