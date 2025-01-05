British MP Tulip got flats from aunt Hasina’s ally: UK media

Tulip Siddiq, a British treasury minister and ousted dictator Sheikh Hasina’s niece, has used at least three London apartments as her official address despite the properties being once owned by people close to Hasina’s despotic regime.

The current residence of Siddiq’s mother and Hasina’s sister Sheik Rehana also has ties to a glaringly questionable pro-Awami League figure.

The UK-based Financial Times and Sunday Times broke the news of Siddiq’s apartments located in Finchley, Hampstead and King’s Cross of London. The last one was gifted to Tulip as no monetary exchange was mentioned in land registration documents, defying the British lawmaker’s claims that her parents purchased it.

Abdul Motalif, a developer and an associate of individuals connected to Hasina, handed over the two-bed King’s Cross apartment.

The Finchley apartment belongs to Abdul Karim Nazim, Awami League’s UK unit executive committee member.