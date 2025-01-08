Fortune Barishal secure dominant victory over Sylhet

Fortune Barishal clinched an emphatic seven-wicket win over Sylhet Strikers in a Bangladesh Premier League match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, powered by a sensational 116-run partnership between Kyle Mayers and Towhid Hridoy.

Mayers delivered a commanding performance with an unbeaten 59 off just 31 balls, smashing five fours and four sixes. Towhid Hridoy supported him with a blazing knock of 48 off 27 balls, featuring eight fours and two sixes. The duo’s aggressive batting dismantled Sylhet’s bowling attack, enabling Barishal to chase down a modest target of 126 in just 10.3 overs.

Earlier in the game, Sylhet Strikers were bowled out for 125, leaving 10 balls unused. Their innings began poorly after losing Rony Talukdar for a duck in the first over. While Rahkeem Cornwall provided a quick-fire 18 off 12 balls, his dismissal stalled Sylhet’s momentum.

George Munsey and Zakir Hasan offered some stability, guiding Sylhet to 76/2. However, a dramatic collapse followed, with the team losing six wickets for a mere 13 runs. Jahanzaib Khan and Rishad Hossain’s fiery spells wreaked havoc in the middle order.

Zakir Hasan contributed 26 off 26 balls, while Munsey added a brisk 28 off 13 deliveries. Sylhet captain Ariful Islam remained unbeaten with a fighting 36 off 29 balls, including one four and three sixes, to push the total to a defendable 125.

Fortune Barishal’s dominant all-round performance reaffirmed their status as one of the strong contenders in the tournament. Their clinical display with both bat and ball left Sylhet Strikers searching for answers on their home turf.