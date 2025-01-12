Norwegian PM extends strong support to Bangladesh’s ‘much-needed’ reforms

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has expressed his strong support for the Bangladesh interim government’s efforts to initiate “much-needed” reforms and conduct free and fair democratic elections.

“I have followed developments in Bangladesh over the past year closely, and I am writing to express my strong support for your efforts to initiate much-needed reforms and conduct free and fair democratic elections,” he wrote in a letter sent to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, reports BSS.

Norway Ambassador in Dhaka Gulbrandsen handed over the letter to Chief Adviser Prof Yunus when he called on him at his office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Sunday (January 12, 2025).

In the letter, Prime Minister Gahr Store said an inclusive and transparent electoral process is essential for fostering political stability and public trust, as is ensuring respect for the rule of law.

“I particularly welcome your interim government’s commitment to protecting human nights and promoting environmental sustainability,” he said.

The Norwegian premier said these issues are of paramount importance to global community and require collaborative efforts across borders.

The protection of human dignity is also at the core of Bangladesh’s efforts to provide shelter to the Rohingya people seeking refuge in Bangladesh, he said.

Gahr Store assured that Norway remains committed to supporting Bangladesh during this important time of transition.

“I wish you and the interim government every success as you guide the people of Bangladesh towards a more prosperous and democratic future,” the letter read.