Rooftop gardens vital for clean air, safe food

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said that rooftop gardens are an effective solution in the fight against global warming and toxic-free safe food.

She said turning the rooftops into green spaces could reduce carbon emissions, regulate temperatures and enhance air quality, which will offer residents of the city a healthier environment. Besides, it is also vital for ensuring chemical-free food and help safeguard of mental health.

Rizwana told this at a seminar titled ‘Importance of Rooftop Gardens in Reducing Global Warming’ held at the National Press Club in the Dhaka on Sunday.

She said that everyone can play a key role in protecting the environment if they take the initiative of setting up a roof garden on their respective roofs for maintaining the ecological balance of the environment.

She also dismissed the concerns about structural risks setting up a roof garden and it is a misconceptions rather it is an effective solution to fight against global warming

The adviser said that the government has initiated various measures to promote this practices, which are actively raising public awareness.

Awards and saplings were distributed among rooftop gardeners during that programme. The adviser also planted saplings on the National Press Club premises after the seminar.

Motaleb Mashreki from Dhaka-based organisation Shekar chaired the progamme while Press Club General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan, Greenwatch Dhaka Editor Mostafa Kamal Majumder were present as special guests.