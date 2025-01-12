Duck Bao Bun

For the Dough:
v 2 ¾ cups (350g) all-purpose flour
v 1 tsp baking powder
v 2 tbsp sugar
v 1 tsp instant yeast
v 2 tbsp vegetable oil
v ¾ cup (180ml) warm water
v 1/4 tsp salt
v Optional Garnishes: Sesame seeds or chopped green onions for presentation
Prepare the Dough
1. In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, yeast, baking powder, and salt .Gradually add warm water and oil, stirring until a shaggy dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 8-10 minutes until smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rise for 1-1.5 hours until doubled in size.
2. Shape the Bao Buns: Punch down the dough and divide it into 12 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball, then flatten into an oval shape. Brush one side lightly with oil and fold the oval in half. Place a small piece of parchment paper inside the fold to prevent sticking.
3. Steam the Buns: Arrange the buns on parchment paper squares, leaving space for expansion. Cover and let them rise for another 20 minutes. Heat a steamer and steam the buns over medium heat for 8-10 minutes.
Ingredients:
v 2 Peking duck legs (slow-cooked)
v 1 punnet baby cucumbers, cut into long sticks
v 1 carrot, peeled and cut into long sticks
v 2 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal
v 2 tbsp hoisin sauce
v Crispy tofu
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees and place the duck into a dish and bake for 12 minutes, slice it once done.
2. Meanwhile, slice the cucumbers into rounds and prepare the carrot.
3. In a bamboo steamer – steam the bao buns for 5 minutes.
4. Slice whilst hot to open and place duck, cucumber, shredded carrot inside the bun.
5. Place some spring onion and hoisin on top and serve.