Duck Bao Bun

For the Dough:

v 2 ¾ cups (350g) all-purpose flour

v 1 tsp baking powder

v 2 tbsp sugar

v 1 tsp instant yeast

v 2 tbsp vegetable oil

v ¾ cup (180ml) warm water

v 1/4 tsp salt

v Optional Garnishes: Sesame seeds or chopped green onions for presentation

Prepare the Dough

1. In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, yeast, baking powder, and salt .Gradually add warm water and oil, stirring until a shaggy dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 8-10 minutes until smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rise for 1-1.5 hours until doubled in size.

2. Shape the Bao Buns: Punch down the dough and divide it into 12 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball, then flatten into an oval shape. Brush one side lightly with oil and fold the oval in half. Place a small piece of parchment paper inside the fold to prevent sticking.

3. Steam the Buns: Arrange the buns on parchment paper squares, leaving space for expansion. Cover and let them rise for another 20 minutes. Heat a steamer and steam the buns over medium heat for 8-10 minutes.

Ingredients:

v 2 Peking duck legs (slow-cooked)

v 1 punnet baby cucumbers, cut into long sticks

v 1 carrot, peeled and cut into long sticks

v 2 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal

v 2 tbsp hoisin sauce

v Crispy tofu

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees and place the duck into a dish and bake for 12 minutes, slice it once done.

2. Meanwhile, slice the cucumbers into rounds and prepare the carrot.

3. In a bamboo steamer – steam the bao buns for 5 minutes.

4. Slice whilst hot to open and place duck, cucumber, shredded carrot inside the bun.

5. Place some spring onion and hoisin on top and serve.