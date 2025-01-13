Chittagong Kings dominate Sylhet Strikers to secure third straight victory

Chittagong Kings continued their impressive resurgence in the Bangladesh Premier League with a 30-run victory over Sylhet Strikers on Monday.

This marked their third consecutive win in the tournament, placing them in second position on the points table with three wins from four matches under the captaincy of Mohammad Mithun.

In the final match of the Sylhet leg, Chittagong batted first and posted a formidable total of 203 for 6. Although opener Parvez Emon was dismissed cheaply for 7 runs, Pakistani batter Usman Khan and England’s Graham Clark steadied the innings with a crucial 78-run partnership. Usman played a sparkling innings of 53 from 35 balls, hitting eight boundaries and a six, while Clark contributed an equally aggressive 60 off 33 balls, laced with three fours and five sixes.

The middle order capitalized on this strong start. Captain Mithun added a quick 28 off 19 deliveries, while Haider Ali’s explosive 42 from just 18 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, helped Chittagong set an imposing target for their opponents.

Sylhet Strikers faced early setbacks in their chase, losing three wickets for only 42 runs. Although George Munsey provided some resistance with a well-made 52 from 37 balls, and Jaker Ali added an unbeaten 47 off 23 deliveries, their efforts were not enough to overturn the deficit. Chittagong’s bowling unit, spearheaded by Pakistan’s Wasim Junior, restricted Sylhet to 173 for 8. Wasim was the standout performer, claiming three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs.

The victory further strengthens Chittagong Kings’ position in the competition and underscores their potential as title contenders this season. Sylhet, despite earlier successes in their home leg, will need to regroup quickly to keep their campaign on track.