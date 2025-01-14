Tulip Siddiq resigns as Treasury minister

Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq has resigned after growing pressure over an anti-corruption investigation in Bangladesh.

The Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate had referred herself to the PM’s standards adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, but insisted she has done nothing wrong.

She said that whilst Sir Laurie found she had not breached ministerial rules, it was “clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of government.”

Emma Reynolds MP has been appointed the new Economic Secretary to the Treasury.