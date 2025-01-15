HSIA issues health guidelines in response to HMPV

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) today issued health guideline for all airlines and relevant airport stakeholders to take precautionary actions related to HMPV (Human Meta Pneumo Virus).

HSIA executive director Group Captain Kamrul Islam issued the order in accordance with recent instructions from the Health Directorate’s Disease Control department, reports BSS.

The special directive reassured that there is no immediate cause for panic, despite the concerns about HMPV.

As per the directives, passengers, staff, and visitors at the airport are encouraged to wear mask and use hand sanitizers to reduce the risk of transmission.

Anyone showing symptoms of HMPV, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is urged to report immediately to the airport health services.

Besides, domestic and international airlines operating at the airport have been instructed to take preventive measures, especially for passengers coming from the countries with reported HMPV cases.

In the case of any passenger displaying symptoms like fever or cough on a flight, the airline crew must immediately notify the airport health services.

Additionally, the letter outlines the guidelines for handling passengers with HMPV symptoms, directing airline crews and passengers to follow health protocols to ensure safety.