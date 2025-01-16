Chinese envoy discusses bilateral ties with foreign secretary

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Thursday met Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on Bangladesh-China relations, bilateral cooperation and joint celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Bangladesh.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain will pay an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on January 20-24 which is described as “very important first bilateral visit” after the formation of the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus in August last year.

The foreign adviser said he will leave Dhaka on January 20 (evening) and will return to Dhaka on January 24. He will have engagements on January 21-23.

Bangladesh sees Hossain’s maiden bilateral visit to China as a “great opportunity” to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations with Beijing giving an outline for the future cooperation.