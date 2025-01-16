Term of JS 4 years proposed, a person can’t be PM more than 2 times

The Constitution Reform Commission has proposed to introduce a bicameral legislature system with the upper house (Senate) and lower house (National Assembly) in a bid to make the parliament more dynamic and functional.

The proposed tenure for both chambers will be four years and an individual would be allowed to serve as prime minister for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

He or she cannot be the head of any political party and the leader of parliament while being the prime minister.

Constitution Reform Commission head Prof Ali Riaz proposed in his recommendations that was handed over to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.

In his recommendations, Riaz also suggested setting the minimum age for a candidate in the parliamentary election at 21 years.

Currently, the parliamentary term is five years, with a minimum age of 25 for candidates, while there is no age limit for becoming prime minister.