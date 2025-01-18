Attack incidents on 40 shrines 44 times since Aug 4: Press wing

The interim government on Saturday said it holds a “zero tolerance policy” towards any attacks on the shrines and requested all the aggrieved persons to file complaints with the police.

All the police units have been ordered to investigate the cases stringently and arrest all the persons involved in the attack incidents.

“The government attaches highest importance on the safety and security of the establishments (Mazars & Dargahs) in the country,” said the Chief Adviser’s press wing while sharing a police report on the attacks on Shrines (Mazar/Sufi Graveyards, Dargahs) since August 4, 2024.

The police have taken all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of the shrines (Mazar, Dargah) across the country, said the government.

Steps have also been taken to solve the issues locally by arranging peace meetings with the confronting parties.

Sensitisation programmes have also been emphasised keeping participation of mass people and Islamic leaders through community policing efforts, according to the police report.

Bangladesh police has received reports of 44 vandal attacks on 40 shrines (Mazar/Sufi Graveyards, Dargahs) in some areas of the country since August 4, 2024.

The incidents include vandalism and attacks on shrines and the devotees, looting of shrine properties, setting fire on the shrines etc.

The highest number of incidents has been reported in Dhaka Division, which is 17, while 10 and seven attack incidents have been reported respectively in Chattogram Division and Mymensingh Division.

Four attacks were carried out on a single shrine in Sherpur District under Mymensingh Division.

Legal actions have been taken in all of the 44 incidents of attack, police report said.

These actions include filing of 15 regular cases and 29 general diaries (GDs) with different police stations on receiving complaints from the aggrieved persons or suo moto by the police.

A total of 23 “culprits” have been arrested in those criminal cases, said the CA’s press wing quoting the police report.

Charge-sheets have already been submitted to the court in two regular cases.

Investigations into 13 other regular cases and 29 general diaries (GDs) are now going on.