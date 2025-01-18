Bangladesh start U-19 T20 WC campaign with win over Nepal

Bangladesh women’s team started their ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win against Nepal in a low-scoring match at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Nepal, opting to bat first, struggled against a disciplined Bangladeshi bowling attack and were bowled out for just 52 runs in 18.2 overs. Jannatul Maoua led the attack with an impressive spell, taking two wickets for 11 runs in her four overs. Nepal’s innings was further hindered by five run-outs, with only Sana Parveen (19) and Seemana KC (10) managing to reach double figures.

Chasing a modest target, Bangladesh faced some resistance as they lost wickets at regular intervals. However, contributions from Sadia Islam, who scored 16 runs, and captain Sumaiya Akter, who added 12, guided the team to victory in 13.2 overs with five wickets to spare.

The win places Bangladesh in a strong position in Group D. They will face a tougher challenge in their next match against Australia on Monday at the same venue.