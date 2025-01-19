Arrest warrant issued against Shakib Al Hasan

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against cricketer and former MP Shakib Al Hasan in a cheque fraud case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman issued the warrant on Sunday (January 19).

Earlier, Shahibur Rahman filed the case on behalf of IFIC Bank on December 15. The court recorded the plaintiff’s statement and ordered Shakib and four others to appear in court on January 18.

The other accused in the case are Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited’s MD Gazi Shahgir Hossain, the company’s directors Imdadul Haque and Malaika Begum.

According to the case, the Agro Farm owned by Shakib took loans from the Banani branch of IFIC Bank at various times for business purposes. The company owned by Shakib issued two checks in return. The checks were dishonored due to insufficient funds. The amount of money in the two checks is about Tk 4.15 crore.