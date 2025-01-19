Neem: The wonder plant

Packed with several skin and hair care benefits, neem (margosa) is a powerful herb that is being used as an antioxidant and for antifungal, antibacterial, and pest control applications. It’s also used to reduce inflammation and boost the immune system.

Since it’s loaded with Vitamin C, neem stimulates collagen formation to smoothen fine lines and wrinkles. It is always a better option than any other chemical products. It can also reduce excessive blood sugar and blood pressure while aiding digestion when taken on a daily basis. This herb also aids in healing wounds and sun damage.