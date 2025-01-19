Woman killed over owed money in Moulvibazar, one held

A woman was allegedly killed by a man as she asked to return her money at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday.

The incident happened at Rajnagar village under Prithimpasa union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum, 40, wife of Fakhru Miah, a resident of that village.

Police arrested a man named Sohag Miah in this connection.

Md Golam Afsar, officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station, said, “Sohag Miah, a resident of the same area, took Tk 7 lakh from the victim Nazma Begum as loan around one year ago for a few months, but he could not return the money. Later, Sohag Miag agreed to return the money during a meeting held at the village. On Friday evening, Nazma Begum went to Sohag’s house to take the money. At that time, Sohag wounded Nazma by hitting and punching.”

On Saturday morning, Nazma was taken to the upazila health complex as her condition deteriorated, but she was declared dead by the doctor as soon as she arrived there.

Following this, Sohag Miah was arrested and produced before the court on Sunday, the OC added.