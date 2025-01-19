Ground is ready to take ties to greater fields: Yunus tells Argentine envoy

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has urged Argentina to build on the emotional footballing ties that Bangladesh has with the country to increase bilateral cooperation in different fields, including trade.

“We have an emotional connection. We can build on that. The ground is ready. We can take it to other fields,” Dr Yunus said on Sunday, noting Bangladeshi people’s overwhelming support for the Argentina football team.

The Chief Adviser made the remarks when Argentine Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcelo Cesa called on him at his office in State Guest House Jamuna, reports UNB.

Dr Yunus urged the Ambassador to look for the opportunity of setting up ventures on full ownership or joint venture for cotton related trade and investment with Bangladesh and explore potential for energy cooperation.

Ambassador Cesa told the Chief Adviser that Argentina and Bangladesh have many areas of cooperation unexplored, which can hold tremendous potential for the two countries.

He also requested to consider opening the Embassy of Bangladesh in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “The good feeling that we have, we can make good use of it for the benefit of the two countries,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that Argentina currently has nearly 700 million US dollars of trade now in their favour and that they want to make it balanced by increasing imports from Bangladesh.

Argentina currently exports soybeans, wheat, corn, and raw cotton, among other items, to Bangladesh and imports some garment items from the country amounting to around 22 million US dollars annually.

He emphasised to work closely on issues relating to cotton, joint investment , pharmaceuticals, textile, football cooperation (including Female), microcredit, trade delegation and 0LNG.

Ambassador Cesa applauded Bangladesh’s commitment to the prevention of enforced disappearance by signing on August 29, 2024, the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances (ICPPED) that Argentina actively pursued for adoption.

He also sought Bangladesh’s cooperation for introducing microfinance in Argentina.

Lamiya Morshed, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs), along with officials from the Chief Adviser’s office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were present.