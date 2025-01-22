Sarjis leaves July Shaheed Smrity Foundation

Sarjis Alam, the student leader, has resigned as general secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation.

He shared the information on his verified Facebook profile on Wednesday morning.

“I am no longer the General Secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation. To accelerate the progress of this foundation, changes have been made in its constitution, structure, and working processes. The executive committee will be responsible for the overall management of the office, with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) acting as the head,” he wrote.

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho is currently serving as the CEO. The governing body, including four advisers covering health, social welfare, local government, and ICT, will handle the foundation’s policymaking.