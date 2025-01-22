UNHCR to work for resolving Rohingya crisis

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Tuesday said his agency would support Bangladesh in its quest to find a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

Grandi made the comments after he called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in the Swiss city of Davos.

“We stand ready to cooperate with you,” Grandi said after the chief adviser sought his support for the Rohingya crisis, in particular, hosting a major global conference on the issue later this year, reports BSS.

“Your voice will be more critical,” Prof Yunus said.

The chief adviser called for putting the global focus back on the Rohingya crisis, saying the influx of about 100,000 more refugees has added further burden on Bangladesh.

“The situation is getting complicated. They are pushing more Rohingyas to Bangladesh,” he said.

Grandi thanked the Bangladesh chief adviser for allowing the Rohingyas to use better materials to build their shelters.

Previously, the Rohingyas were only allowed to make shelters with bamboo and tarpaulins.

During the meeting, they also discussed the humanitarian situation inside Myanmar’s Rakhine State where the rebel group Arakan Army is fighting against the Myanmar military.

The chief adviser said he has appointed a high representative for the Rohingya crisis and he is coordinating among all the government and international agencies.