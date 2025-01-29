Ex-minister Anisul remanded in attempted murder case

Former law minister Anisul Haque has been placed on a three-day remand in a case filed over attempting to kill a van driver named Insan Ali in Mohammadpur area during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Metropolitan Magistrate M Azharul Islam passed the order as police presented Anis in court on Wednesday (January 29) and pleaded for a 5-day remand.

The public prosecutor (PP) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, Omar Faruk Farooqui, participated in the remand hearing on behalf of the state.

Defendant’s lawyer sought cancellation of the remand and prayed for bail.

After hearing the both sides, the court granted his remand and issued the order.

According to the case sources, on July 19, 2024, during the anti-discrimination movement, Insan Ali was driving a van near the Mohammadpur bus stand area and Insan was shot.

Insan was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother filed an attempted to murder case against 266 people with Mohammadpur Police Station on November 13, 2024.