Country’s people keep faith in BNP again and again: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has blamed the defeated Awami League for destroying people’s trust in politics and called upon his party men to work towards regaining their eagerness to reshape the country in line with the spirit of the July-August mass upsurge.

“Mistrust was fostered among the people towards political parties as Hasina-led dictatorship prolonged its stay on state power. We will have to work to regain the people’s trust in politics,” he said.

He said: “One group went to India in 1971 pushing the people into war, while another group opposed the independence. But, BNP actively took part in the liberation war and stood by people after the independence. Because of it, the country’s people have kept faith in BNP again and again. People firmly believe that BNP will have to give leadership if they want to see anything good in future.”

Tarique Rahman was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop, titled “31-point to Build the State Structure and People’s Involvement” at Orion Hotel premises in Jessore town on Wednesday (January 29) evening.

He addressed the second session of the workshop joining virtually at 5:20pm. The workshop began at 10:30am.

Tarique Rahman said: “BNP wants to bring positive changes. It doesn’t require any magic. Rather, it requires changing the mentality. All the BNP leaders and workers should be readied for it.”

The BNP Acting Chairman also observed that different vested quarters were spreading confusion about BNP. But, it is the responsibility of the grassroots level leaders and workers to uphold the trust of people in the party.

He said implementation of 31-point would be the appropriate revenge against the repression and torture committed over the last 16 years. “Our revenge will also be successful against those evil power which wants to suppress Bangladesh.”

