6 Surprising Things That Cause Weight Gain

Gaining weight is shocking. But understanding why and how you gain weight can be empowering on your fitness journey. Discover a few surprising things that cause weight gain. And learn tips for avoiding them to become slimmer and trimmer.

We all know that if you eat cheese like there’s no tomorrow and spend every evening on the couch watching TV, you’re going to gain weight. Gaining and losing weight depends on how much you move and how much you eat – it’s a mathematical equation that we all know. But there are sneaky factors that heavily influence how much you eat and move – along with your nutritional intake and metabolism.