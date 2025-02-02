No price hike of essentials during Ramadan, assures adviser

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has assured that there will be no price hike of essential commodities during the upcoming Ramadan, as the country has sufficient imports and stock.

Speaking as the chief guest at a policy conclave on “Rational Pricing of Food Products: Market Monitoring Strategies” in Dhaka on Sunday (Feb 2), he said there is no shortage of oil, sugar, chickpeas, or dates in the market.

He expressed confidence that there will be no problems during Ramadan.

Bashir Uddin said that international prices indicate a possible decline in local market prices, and there is no reason for any price increase.

He also said that discussions were held on determining fair prices of food products and said both short-term and long-term plans will be made to implement the findings.

He in the end stressed the need for policy formulation to genuinely assist consumers.