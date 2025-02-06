Sheikh Mujib’s mural demolished in Sylhet

The mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, installed in front of the Sylhet District Commissioner’s office, has been demolished with a bulldozer.

According to witnesses, a group of angry protesters arrived at the site around 9:30 pm with a bulldozer.

Initially, they could not be there because the main gate was locked, but they managed to break the lock and stormed into the premises, as per a UNB report.

After the fall of the AL government on August 05, there was a demand to remove the mural of Bangabandhu in Sylhet, but the demand was not implemented.

Meanwhile, protesters began demolishing the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, located at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

The demolition began at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, following an arson attack on the third floor at around 9:00 pm and still continuing their actions at the time of filing this report.