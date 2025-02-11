CA urges continued US support amid crucial reforms

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called for continued US support for key development projects and reform initiatives as he met with US Charge d’Affaires Tracey Jacobson in the city on Tuesday.

The discussion, held at the State Guest House Jamuna, covered a range of critical issues, including governance reforms, the Rohingya crisis, migration, and law and order.

One of the key concerns raised during the meeting was the US decision to freeze USAID operations globally. Prof. Yunus emphasized the importance of maintaining US assistance, particularly for essential projects in Bangladesh, including those related to health, humanitarian aid, and governance reforms.

He specifically highlighted the contributions of ICDDR’B, a world-renowned health research institute, in combating diseases like cholera and diarrhoea, not just in Bangladesh but in other countries like Haiti.

Prof. Yunus also elaborated on his administration’s reform agenda, including the formation of a consensus commission aimed at facilitating dialogue with political parties. He noted that once a consensus is reached, the parties would sign a “July Charter” committing to implement the agreed-upon reforms.

Jacobson reaffirmed the US’s stance on the need for free, fair, and inclusive elections and inquired about ‘Operation Devil’s Hunt,’ a security operation recently launched by Bangladeshi forces. Prof. Yunus reassured that law enforcement agencies have been directed to uphold human rights at all costs and reiterated his call for national reconciliation to break the cycle of political retribution.

Expressing gratitude for ongoing US humanitarian aid to over one million Rohingya refugees, the Chief Adviser stressed that continued support is essential for maintaining stability and addressing urgent humanitarian needs. He urged the US to reconsider the aid freeze, emphasizing that this period of rebuilding and reforms is not the right time for funding cuts.

“This isn’t the time to stop it,” he asserted, underlining Bangladesh’s need for strong international partnerships during this critical phase of transformation.