Gold prices hit historic high at Tk 149,812 per bhori

The price of gold in Bangladesh has surged to an unprecedented level, reaching Tk 149,812 per bhori (11.664 grams) for the highest quality 22-carat gold.

This marks the highest price in the country’s history, reflecting a sharp increase of Tk 2,994 per bhori.

The decision to raise gold prices was announced by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) following a meeting of its Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring on Monday, February 10.

The price hike comes amid rising global market trends and increased demand for pure gold (tejabi sona) in the local market. This is the latest in a series of price adjustments, with previous increases recorded on February 6, February 2, and January 30, 23, and 16. The new prices will take effect from Tuesday, February 11.

According to the BAJUS notification, signed by its Chairman, Masudur Rahman, the price of 21-carat gold has also been raised by Tk 1,902 per bhori, setting it at Tk 143,001. Similarly, 18-carat gold now costs Tk 122,577 per bhori, reflecting an increase of Tk 1,633. Additionally, the price of traditional method gold has crossed the Tk 100,000 mark for the first time, reaching Tk 100,917 per bhori after a Tk 1,388 increase.

Earlier, on February 6, the price of 22-carat gold was raised by Tk 2,928 per bhori, setting it at Tk 147,818. The prices of 21-carat and 18-carat gold were also increased to Tk 141,099 and Tk 120,944 per bhori, respectively. Traditional method gold was priced at Tk 99,529 per bhori at the time.

Despite the surge in gold prices, the cost of silver remains unchanged. The current prices for silver are Tk 2,578 per bhori for 22-carat, Tk 2,449 for 21-carat, Tk 2,111 for 18-carat, and Tk 1,586 for traditional method silver.

This historic rise in gold prices has sparked discussions among consumers and traders, with many attributing the increase to global market fluctuations and heightened demand during the wedding season. As gold remains a preferred investment and ornamental choice in Bangladesh, the new pricing is expected to impact both buyers and sellers significantly.