Seven smuggled cows seized in Sunamganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized seven cows smuggled from India at Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district on Wednesday.

Sunamganj BGB-28 battalion conducted a drive at Mokamchora border area under Bangalabazar union in the upazila around 2 AM and seized the cows.

According to a press briefing, Sunamganj BGB-28 battalion commander Lt Col AKM Zakaria Kadir led the team during the drive and seized the cows which estimated market value around Tk 6 lakh 70 thousand.

Seven smuggled cows were taken to Pekpara camp. It is reported that the seized cows will be sold through an auction.

 