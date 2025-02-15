Govt enters second phase as national consensus talks begin: Press Secretary

The interim government has officially entered its second phase, marking a significant milestone with the commencement of the National Consensus Commission’s discussions with political parties regarding the future of Bangladesh, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced Saturday.

Speaking to reporters outside the Foreign Service Academy during the Asr prayer break on Saturday, Alam described the day as “historic,” emphasizing that the dialogue represents a crucial step toward shaping the country’s political landscape.

According to Alam, approximately 100 politicians from 26 parties and alliances participated in the meeting, with all invited representatives present.

The Chief Adviser, Prof. Muhammad Yunus, informed attendees that the first phase of the interim government had concluded after six months, and the country was now transitioning into its second phase, focusing on nation-building efforts.

The Chief Adviser stressed that his government is working towards a Bangladesh that enjoys international support, including from major global powers, the UN, and the people of the country.

He also highlighted the findings of the UN Human Rights Commission’s report on the July mass uprising, which documented horrific killings and human rights violations, as well as identified those responsible.

“The government’s second journey has begun today with this meeting,” Alam stated, adding that the discussions will play a key role in shaping the future direction of the nation.

The National Consensus Commission, chaired by Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, held its first-ever meeting with political parties at 3 pm at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Representatives from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, LDP, Jatiya Party (Kazi Jafar), Nagorik Oikya, Islami Andolan, Khilafat Majlish, Gano Sanghati Andolan, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Jatiya Nagorik Committee were among those present.

The meeting marks a crucial effort by the interim government to build a unified roadmap for democratic transition, setting the stage for structural reforms and a transparent electoral process.